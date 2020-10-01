Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The world No 43 fired 27 winners to just nine from Pliskova in a 6-4, 6-2 victory which gave her a third round match against either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain’s Paula Badosa.

“I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she’s such a great player,” said 23-year-old Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits to the French Open.

Ostapenko was joined in the last 32 by seventh seed Petra Kvitova, whose best Roland Garros run was the semi-finals in 2012. The two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova defeated Italy’s 94th-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3 to register her 25th French Open win.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin and eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced with contrasting wins.

Reigning Australian Open champ Kenin needed to dig deep, rallying from a set down to defeat Ana Bogdan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka had a tough first set but then raced to beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6(6), 6-0.

The defeat completed a miserable year at the Slams for Czech star Pliskova who only made the third round at the Australian Open and second at the US Open. However, she arrived in Paris having retired from the Italian Open final against Simona Halep with a thigh injury.

Pliskova, 28, made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances at the French Open.

Results so far

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x8) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 7-6 (8/6), 6-0

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-2, 6-3

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-4, 6-2

With AFP Inputs