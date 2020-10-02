Sometimes, there are goals that come along that you can’t help but laugh at and FC Copenhagen’s own goal against Rijeka in the Europa League playoffs is just one of them.

The play started around 20 minutes in the match and ended with Peter Ankersen putting the ball into his own net.

Croatian club Rijeka were on the break but the Copenhagen defenders were rapidly converging on the ball. Then, it started going wrong very quickly.

The Danish club’s last man attempted a tackle and inadvertently took out his own man too. Franko Andrijašević lifted the ball over the keeper but hit the bar. Ankersen, who rushing back, accidentally put the ball into his own net. A series of unfortunate events that would have done even Charlie Chaplin proud.

Croatian club Rijeka went on to win the Europa League play-off match to make it through to the group stage.

Play

A new Chaplin movie being recorded in Copenhagen this afternoon😂pic.twitter.com/j1CQQSqz3N — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) October 1, 2020

A goal to rival the one Maradona scored when dribbling from his own half vs England in 86.



Franko Andrijašević 🇭🇷 tears a hole through the Copenhagen defence before a delightful 1-2 via the bar and defender. Gives Rijeka a lead 1-0 at Copenhagen.#UELpic.twitter.com/Fm927gZZz1 — STradingPost (@STradingPost1) October 1, 2020

It was easy for @MagnusCarlsen to call tonight's Rijeka goal vs Copenhagen a joke because he didn't see this one.



Pure imagination. https://t.co/fCF6JLc7Kj — Ivan Žeželj (@izezelj) October 1, 2020

This Rijeka goal away to Copenhagen might be the funniest goal in years pic.twitter.com/pygJrytusR — Dodge 😷 (@seidodge) October 1, 2020