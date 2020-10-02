Mahendra Singh Dhoni broke yet another record as he became the most capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The Chennai Super Kings captain surpassed Suresh Raina with his 194th appearance in the league on Friday.

Dhoni, who has played every edition of IPL since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.

When Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions. Those were the seasons when CSK got suspended from the league for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.

Individually, he has played nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

India’s current skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most number of appearances for a single franchise with 180 caps for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 13 editions.

With PTI Inputs