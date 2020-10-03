England allrounder Ben Stokes is set to join Rajasthan Royals after missing the initial weeks of Indian Premier League to be with his ailing father in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday, tweeted a picture of Stokes in a flight from the official handle.

The allrounder had earlier posted made an Instagram post of images of him with his family with the caption: ‘Goodbyes never get easier’.

The Royals have so far won two out of their three matches but the presence of the Stokes in the line-up will give their team a match-winner with both bat and ball.

Tom Curran, who’s been expensive with the ball in his three games so far with figures of 1-54, 1-44 and 1-37, will most likely find a place on the bench.

As per IPL rules for the Covid-19 pandemic, Stokes will be put in quarantine for six days on arrival in the UAE.