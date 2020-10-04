Theatre of Dreams turned into Theatre of Nightmares for Manchester United on Sunday.
Tottenham cashed in on Anthony Martial’s first-half red card to thrash Manchester United 6-1 as Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dream return to Old Trafford.
Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs opened up a disorganised United defence at will even before Martial was harshly punished for an off-the-ball clash with Erik Lamela.
United, engulfed in negativity because of their transfer activity or lack thereof, suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in the history of Premier League.
The result adds to the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as the board.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the sensational result in the English top-flight:
Score:
Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 2-pen) Tottenham 6 (Ndombele 4, Son 7, 37, Kane 31, 79-pen, Aurier 51)