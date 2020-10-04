Theatre of Dreams turned into Theatre of Nightmares for Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham cashed in on Anthony Martial’s first-half red card to thrash Manchester United 6-1 as Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dream return to Old Trafford.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs opened up a disorganised United defence at will even before Martial was harshly punished for an off-the-ball clash with Erik Lamela.

United, engulfed in negativity because of their transfer activity or lack thereof, suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in the history of Premier League.

The result adds to the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as the board.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the sensational result in the English top-flight:

3 - Manchester United have conceded six goals in a single Premier League game for only the third time - with each coming in October (1996 v Southampton, 2011 v Man City, today v Spurs). Scary. #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/w8bFgFpt5c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Is this the worst Manchester United team you’ve ever seen? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 4, 2020

For all the lack of signings, United have now conceded 9 goals in two-and-a-half PL games. That doesn't reflect well on the manager and his tactics / coaching. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 4, 2020

Did anyone think Spurs played well in that first half or we just gonna talk about united?🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) October 4, 2020

You can look at Kane and Son, the red card, Pogba, United’s recruitment, plenty of different factors. But ultimately this is about a manager who’s proving he’s still relevant against a manager who never ever was. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) October 4, 2020

How have they not deleted this tweet yet https://t.co/ji3WJJSciU — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) October 4, 2020

ole out-ers, i know your line of thought but ole is a symptom of what's wrong with the club. not the actual disease. — No (@RootKanal) October 4, 2020

A lot of focus on transfers around Manchester United as well as non-performing players, but not enough questions over the coaching, approach sans the counter-attack and individual moments, failure to maximise talent, structure behind the scenes, lack of analytics... — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 4, 2020

I don't really understand why Ole Gunnar Solskjær gets a free ride. United can't defend and that has nothing to do with not signing Jadon Sancho. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 4, 2020

Evra is every Manchester United fan right now.



He’s the only legend that cares about the club. pic.twitter.com/RPuqaTyHup — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) October 4, 2020

Remember when Manchester United were winning this game? pic.twitter.com/YZ24CRPF8q — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Changed my Twitter password to “Manchester United defense”



Twitter said too weak — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_debayo) October 4, 2020

Gary Neville: “I thought when Mourinho said finishing second at United was a huge achievement that he was joking. He was probably right” [Sky] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 4, 2020

This is not because Manchester United didn't get to sign a £100m winger. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) October 4, 2020

We all know the score if this type of performance happened at Real Madrid and what would follow. Even if United somehow signed Sancho tomorrow, it doesn’t fix the problems. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 4, 2020

All jokes aside. It's horrible to see a club of Manchester United's size not care about being the best anymore. The mighty have really fallen.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 4, 2020

Ed Woodward sat in the stands... pic.twitter.com/uvPY55uM7L — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 4, 2020

Jose Mourinho knew he needed to sign a defensive midfielder to protect United's back four and help out Pogba, but got in Nemanja Matic, not only because he already knew him, but because he knew he'd be Spurs manager years later and United wouldn't fix things in future. 4D Chess — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) October 4, 2020

4 - Manchester United have conceded four goals in the first half of a @premierleague match for the very first time, with this their 1,079th match in the competition. Thumped. pic.twitter.com/vSGrA8PF91 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Said it a million times, United’s problem isn’t scoring goals, its their defensive frailties. With all their financial resources, its shocking to see them not going after defenders especially a worldclass CB. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 4, 2020

United have been poor, I get that, BUT, Spurs have been outstanding. They’ve had a load of games in short succession & after the early penalty, they’ve been brilliant. Can talk about the red card but I’m seeing some very naughty challenges out there right now. Well done, #THFC — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) October 4, 2020

Score:

Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 2-pen) Tottenham 6 (Ndombele 4, Son 7, 37, Kane 31, 79-pen, Aurier 51)