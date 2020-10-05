Breathtaking! What a day in the Premier League! Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford. This was supposed to make headlines for a few days to come. But Aston Villa had other ideas. At Villa Park, they trounced the champions Liverpool 7-2 in the late game to leave Premier League fans astounded.

After Manchester City were stunned 5-2 by Leicester City last week, this week took it an altogether different level. 41 goals were scored this gameweek with the Foxes themselves at the receiving end of a shock 3-0 defeat to West Ham.

With the crazy Premier League season getting crazier, Twitter was buzzing as usual. Here are some of the best reactions

When your grandkids ask you what 2020 was like, show them this: pic.twitter.com/zd7vSMpTh0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 4, 2020

This is the first time in football history that Liverpool and Man Utd have both let in 6+ goals on the same day.



Watch it. Drink it in. I swear you'll never see anything like this again. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 4, 2020

It was a mistake to underestimate the Barclays. https://t.co/myAK10AAKx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 4, 2020

In 2004-05, José Mourinho's Chelsea team conceded 15 goals across an entire 38-game Premier League season.



Liverpool and Man Utd have conceded 13 combined... today. pic.twitter.com/kV9lwuVzzB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Chelsea letting in 15 goals in 2004-05 is the best PL achievement there's been. Hashtag Mou. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 4, 2020

6 - Liverpool have conceded six goals in a Premier League game for only the second time, also shipping six in a 6-1 defeat to Stoke in May 2015. Bonkers. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/k2jRyGFEzj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

6 - For the first time in the two clubs' history, both Liverpool and Manchester United have conceded six goals in a match on the same day. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/42vsBHULeH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

6-1 6-2, and I’m not watching the French Open. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) October 4, 2020

The first time in history that a Premier League champion has conceded 7 goals in a match. 🔥😳 pic.twitter.com/ZJ8aH2zxn2 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 4, 2020

All the talk will be about Liverpool, but this is @AVFCOfficial’s day. They were absolutely outstanding all over the pitch. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 4, 2020

3.79 - There have been 144 goals scored in 38 Premier League games this season, an average of 3.79 per game; this is the highest goals per game ratio in an English top-flight season since 1930/31 (3.95 goals per game). Abundance. pic.twitter.com/y69eNBdfkR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Realise the rivalry between Liverpool and Man Utd is intense but this is taking it too far......... — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 4, 2020

United were embarrassed and Liverpool really said you’ll never walk alone. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 4, 2020

Fairplay to Liverpool for helping Man Utd fans suffering from depression. Somethings are bigger than football. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 4, 2020