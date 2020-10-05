Breathtaking! What a day in the Premier League! Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford. This was supposed to make headlines for a few days to come. But Aston Villa had other ideas. At Villa Park, they trounced the champions Liverpool 7-2 in the late game to leave Premier League fans astounded.
After Manchester City were stunned 5-2 by Leicester City last week, this week took it an altogether different level. 41 goals were scored this gameweek with the Foxes themselves at the receiving end of a shock 3-0 defeat to West Ham.
With the crazy Premier League season getting crazier, Twitter was buzzing as usual. Here are some of the best reactions