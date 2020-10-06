Premier League clubs embarked on a final flurry of spending on Monday before the international transfer window slammed shut.

Manchester United and Arsenal made the biggest headlines on deadline day with deals for Edinson Cavani and Thomas Partey respectively.

Here’s a look at how the top teams fared in the summer market:

Liverpool

What do you give the manager who has everything?

Heading into the final days of the transfer window, it seemed Jurgen Klopp’s desires had been well catered for as he bolstered a squad that powered to the title last term and won the Champions League just two seasons ago.

Klopp’s headline addition was Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who arrived from Bayern Munich in a £20 million ($25 million) swoop.

The Reds boss also spent £41 million on Wolves forward Diogo Jota, while Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas arrived from Olympiakos as back-up for Andrew Robertson.

But Sunday’s astonishing 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa has cast a fresh spotlight on Liverpool’s squad and the glare wasn’t entirely flattering.

Liverpool have conceded 11 goals in just four league games this season, with Joe Gomez looking especially vulnerable amid suggestions Klopp should have brought in a centre-back to provide competition for the berth alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

Liverpool's Transfer business Ins Outs Diogo Jota (Wolves) - £45m Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg) - £10.9million Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) - £20m Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free

Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos) - £11.7m Nathaniel Clyne (Released) Abel Rodriguez (Released) Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves) £9m Loris Karius (Union Berlin) Loan Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) £23m



Manchester City

Frustrated by the defensive deficiencies that ruined City’s bid for a third successive title last season, Pep Guardiola spent over £100 million on a pair of centre-backs.

Nathan Ake was signed from Bournemouth for £41 million, but after the Dutch international was part of a back four that conceded five goals at home to Leicester, Guardiola decided to double down on the position with a £61 million move from Benfica’s Ruben Dias.

Dias is regarded as a natural leader and he will need to live up to that billing as City have looked bereft of organisation and fight since Vincent Kompany’s departure to Anderlecht last year.

Ferran Torres’s £20 million arrival from Valencia seemed an extravagance given City’s wealth of options on the flanks.

Manchester City's Transfer business Ins Outs Ruben Dias (Benfica) £62m David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) £41m Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) £54m Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan Pablo Moreno (Juventus) Undisclosed Claudio Bravo (Released)

Yan Couto (Coritiba) £5.5m Angelino (RB Leipzig) Loan Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica) £13.7m



Manchester United

Lurching from one bungled deal to another, United endured a troubled transfer window that added to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems on the pitch.

United’s third place finish last season raised hopes of a big leap forward fuelled by a host of star signings, but instead they became embroiled in a protracted and ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Ed Woodward, who takes the lead on United’s transfer deals, also failed to land Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Signing former Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 33, on a free transfer on deadline day smacked of desperation and did little to appease frustrated fans still fuming after Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham.

Porto left-back Alex Telles also arrived on Monday for £13.5 million, but neither he nor Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who joined for £40 million in the close-season, are likely to set pulses racing.

Manchester United's Transfer business Ins Outs Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) Undisclosed Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £40m Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan Alex Telles (Porto) £13.5m Angel Gomes (Released) Willy Kambwala (Sochaux) Undisclosed Andreas Pereira (Lazio) Loan Amad Diallo Traore (Atalanta) Undisclosed Diogo Dalot (AC Milan) Loan Edinson Cavani (Unattached) Free Chris Smalling (Roma) £13.6m

Facundo Pellistri (Penarol) £10m

Chelsea

Snap judgement suggests Frank Lampard was the window’s big winner.

Looking to close the gap on Liverpool, Lampard convinced Blues owner Roman Abramovich to bankroll a £200 million spree that landed German forwards Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, Leicester defender Ben Chilwell, Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy, plus Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Whether Lampard will be able to gel those new signings into a cohesive unit is the question that will define Chelsea’s season as a success or failure.

Chelsea's transfer business Ins Outs Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) Free Pedro (Roma) Free Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Undisclosed Willian (Arsenal) Free Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) £36million Nathan (Atletico MG) £2.7m

Xavier Mbuyamba (Barcelona) Undisclosed Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) £50million Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United) Loan Malang Sarr (Nice) Free Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) Loan Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £71m Davide Zappacosta (Genoa) Loan Edouard Mendy (Rennes) £22m Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) Loan

The chasing pack

The teams hoping to break into the top four all strengthened their cases with some astute deals.

Arsenal met a £45 million release clause to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey just minutes before the deadline, a deal that followed their signings of Chelsea winger Willian and Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes earlier in the window.

The return of prodigal son Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid was a coup for Tottenham, who also signed Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Unbeaten table toppers Everton have been revitalised by the arrival of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, while Carlo Ancelotti’s rebuild included deals for Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey and Robin Olsen.

Arsenal's transfer business Ins Outs Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) £27million Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) Undisclosed William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) £27m Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) £20m Willian (Chelsea) Free Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin) Loan Pablo Mari (Flamengo) Undisclosed Cedric Soares (Southampton) Undisclosed Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan Alex Runarsson (Dijon) Undisclosed Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid) £45m

Tottenham's transfer business Ins Outs Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Loan Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) Free Sergio Reguilon (Real Madrid) £21m Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) Undisclosed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) Undisclosed Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan Joe Hart (Burnley) Free Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan Matt Doherty (Wolves) £14.7m Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact) Free Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) Loan Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim) Loan