Jurgen Klopp has done what no other Liverpool manager in the Premier League era could do. Make the Merseyside club the champions of England. A year before he also helped Liverpool win their sixth European Cup title, their first after 14 years.

But most importantly, the German has made Anfield a happy place again.

Far behind the top end of the Premier League table and with just two trophies in ten years, Liverpool were a club riddled with mediocrity. After the departure of inspirational captain Steven Gerrard in 2015, Liverpool were also lacking a figure that could spark the team, get the fans on the edge of their seats.

In Klopp, they found a man who could get the crowd buzzing, not just by the passion he displayed on the touchline but also by the energy in the football his team played.

Five years on from becoming Liverpool manager, the team’s football is not just exciting but it has also delivered silverware. Klopp’s Liverpool are an almost unstoppable force in English and European football, with many trying to ape his model of success at the club.

With a win% of over 65 in the Premier League, it’s going be a tough ask for anyone trying to emulate the German.

Jurgen Klopp's record at Liverpool Matches Wins Draws Loss Win % Premier League 186 121 41 24 65.05 Cup competitions 86 43 21 22 50 Total 272 164 62 46 60.3

Patience

It took Liverpool almost three years to win their first trophy under Klopp, but the improvement was evident. Liverpool’s progress under Klopp was steady but real at the same time.

It’s evident from the rise in Liverpool’s win% in the Premier League under the German.

Liverpool's year-by-year record under Klopp Season Matches Wins Draws Loss Win% 2015-'16 29 13 9 7 45 2016-'17 38 22 10 6 58 2017-'18 38 21 12 5 55 2018-'19 38 30 7 1 79 2019-'20 38 32 3 3 84 2020-'21 4 3 0 1 75* * indicates season is currently ongoing

Progress

Klopp introduced his gegenpressing philosophy at Anfield. The tactic needed few years to bed in at Liverpool as everyone got used to it and Klopp added the players of his choice to the squad.

The initial change was seen in front of goal. Winning the ball quickly and higher up the field, the Reds managed to increase their goal tallies. However, the high pressing system left them short at the back as teams profited.

But with work on the training ground and some smart recruits, Klopp managed to address the issue as Liverpool became a complete side, almost a winning machine under him.

While the Reds also scored a lot of goals under previous manager Brendan Rodgers, Klopp’s biggest win was fixing their leaky defence.

Under Klopp, the Reds went from a team that conceded more than one goal every game to a team that gave away only one in two matches.

Liverpool's year-by-year record under Klopp Season Goals scored per game Goals conceded per game 2015-'16 1.89 1.37 2016-'17 2.05 1.1 2017-'18 2.21 1 2018-'19 2.34 0.57 2019-'20 2.23 0.86

One of Liverpool’s best

Klopp has the second-best win% among Liverpool managers who have managed the club for five or more years. He’s only marginally behind Kenny Dalglish on that front but it’s important to note that Dalglish inherited a side that was dominating English and European football at the time while Klopp took over a group of players that had won just two trophies in the ten years prior to his arrival.

Even though Klopp doesn’t have a very high trophy count among the greatest Liverpool managers, he’s won the big ones and done so for the club after a gap of several years.

Also with a contract up to 2024, Klopp is likely to significantly add to that tally. Irrespective of how he does at Liverpool from hereon, he has cemented his place among the club’s greatest managers.

Here’s how his record compares to some of Liverpool’s finest managers:

Liverpool's greatest managers Manager Matches managed Win% Trophies won Kenny Dalglish 307 60.91 9 Jurgen Klopp 272* 60.3 4 Bob Paisley 535 57.57 20 Rafael Benitez 350 55.43 4 Gerard Houlier 307 52.12 6 Bill Shankly 783 51.98 11 Tom Watson 742 44.34 3

The romance

The relationship that Klopp shares with the Liverpool fans has been another special aspect of this association. The German is able to match the energy from the stands, especially The Kop end, whenever he steps out on the sidelines.

The joy and pride in his celebrations are similar to the ones that can be seen in the stands.

Despite not being associated with the club in any way before, Klopp became a part of the Liverpool family and made their ambitions his own. So when Liverpool finally won the Premier League title in 2020, Klopp was reduced to tears.

Watch Klopp’s interview after Liverpool won the Premier League:

Quite clearly, he’s one of them, the Liverpool faithful.

Media’s darling

Klopp didn’t just win over the Liverpool fans but also the English press whose perception of the manager can go a long way in deciding if he’s a success or failure at any club.

But the ever-smiling Klopp is the British media’s darling.

His usual jovial self and also some straight-talking moments have been a breath of fresh air for the Premier League.

Watch some of Klopp’s best moments in the press conferences for Liverpool:

As Liverpool try to defend their Premier League title, and equal Manchester United’s tally of 20 English top-flight titles, more challenges lie ahead for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as was evident in their shock 7-2 loss at Aston Villa.

The Reds may or may not enjoy the success of the last two years under Klopp again, but till the time he’s there at Anfield, they’re assured of having a pretty good time. Just like they did in his first five years at the club.