How it started..... how it’s going. Well, nobody knows who started this Twitter trend but it seems to be going on pretty nicely.

Twitter is flooded with ‘how it started’ posts with users posting some quite remarkable developments and turnarounds in their lives or the ones they relate to in form of two images that best represent it.

The sporting world seems to be hooked to it now with famous sportsmen, sports teams and personalities all getting on the bandwagon.

Here’s a collection of the best ‘how it started’ from Twitter sports.

how it started how it‘s going pic.twitter.com/o6HuLdwROY — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) October 8, 2020

How it started How’s it going pic.twitter.com/vSp5hFmsAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 9, 2020

how it started how it‘s going pic.twitter.com/IqhdYaVZ3V — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 7, 2020

How it started ⏩ How it‘s going. pic.twitter.com/KaLVA8Q8Pw — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 9, 2020

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/rirskHYKIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 8, 2020

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/tYmsN9nLYa — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) October 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/jL1Zwsq0Gd — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/xjbl0pwzLl — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) October 8, 2020

How it started...How it’s going bandwagon pic.twitter.com/yybczRc9q7 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 8, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/G7umOCdpaE — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) October 8, 2020

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/pWqTP0nQnz — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) October 8, 2020

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/GOPsTXwjon — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 9, 2020

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/SVp4YtVwGx — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/EaeZX5log7 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2020