Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal on Friday after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World No 1 Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a match where he had a match point in the third set.

Nadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.

On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th Major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

Nadal, the world number two, can equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years.