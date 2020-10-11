French Open 2020, men’s singles final live: King of clay Rafael Nadal vs world No 1 Novak Djokovic
Djokovic 0-4 Nadal
RAFA SAVES THREE BREAK POINTS! What a game that was! This is simply sensational from both players. Incredible court coverage, variety and accuracy. That game lasted nearly 11 minutes! Novak is giving it his all but he doesn’t have anything to show for it yet. Interesting that the world No 1 is going all-out (not conserving energy) despite being two breaks down.
Djokovic 0-3 Nadal
NADAL BREAKS AGAIN! He gets to double break-point and Djokovic manages to save one after a ridiculous rally, but the Spaniard gets the job done off the next point to pull further away in this first set. It’s not like Djokovic is playing badly, but the King of Clay is just better at the moment.
Djokovic 0-2 Nadal
Nadal consolidates the break! It’s taken 15 minutes for the first two games! Both players with heavy, accurate groundstrokes but Nadal manages to convert after being taken to deuce. Neither player wants to give an inch. The first set, as always, is critical.
Djokovic 0-1 Nadal
NADAL BREAKS! Oh boy, a number of lengthy rallies in the first game of the match itself. Both players are dialed-in from the get-go. Djokovic using the drop shot accurately, as he has done throughout the tournament, but Rafa turning defence into attack like only he can. Djokovic had a game point but couldn’t convert. This is going to be a grueling battle!
6.40 pm: IT’S TIME! The pre-match warm-up is done and we’re ready for play. It’s Rafael Nadal, it’s Novak Djokovic, it’s the most prolific men’s tennis rivalry in history, and as the great Rob Koenig would say: “It’s tennis nearer the Gods!” HERE WE GO!
6.34 pm: The toss is done, the photographs have been clicked, the players are warming up now.
6.31 pm: The two legends are out on court Philippe Chatrier! Rafa leads the way. There’s a small crowd present but be rest assured, the atmosphere is going to be electric!
6.27 pm: Before the RG20 men’s final begins, read about the women’s champion and her underdog triumph story. Unseeded 19-year-old Iga Swiatek won her first-ever senior title, a Grand Slam without dropping a set!
A Pole star is born: Iga Swiatek crushes the odds to emerge unexpected French Open champion
6.20 pm: We’re just ten minutes away from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic taking the court for the French Open final. This is as good as it gets! Will Novak become the only man in the Open Era to win the Career Grand Slam twice? Or will Rafa tie Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles? It’s Nadal. It’s Djokovic. It’s history that’s on the line!
6.17 pm: Rafa has defeated Novak three times in the French Open final, in 2012, 2014 and 2015, here’s what he had to say heading into today’s match:
“Different circumstances, different kind of tournament and different situation, no? I can’t predict the future. The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, situation is very difficult.”
Nadal vs Djokovic head-to-head
|Nadal
|Djokovic
|All matches
|26
|29
|French Open finals
|2
|0
|French open matches
|6
|1
|Grand Slam finals
|4
|4
|Grand Slam meetings
|9
|6
|Clay finals
|7
|4
|Clay matches
|17
|7
|All finals
|11
|15
06.00 pm: Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2020 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal. Just typing that out gave us goosebumps.
Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 56th time on Sunday in a Roland Garros final blockbuster with history on the line for both men.
World number one Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open which would make him the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.
Defending champion Nadal, the world number two, can win a 13th Roland Garros and 20th major which would tie the all-time men’s record held by Roger Federer.
Victory on Sunday would also give the 34-year-old Spaniard a 100th match win in Paris against just two defeats in 15 years.
One of those losses came against Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, the last time the pair clashed on the crushed red brick surface of Court Philippe Chatrier.
The Serb has won 37 matches in 2020 with his one defeat self-inflicted via his infamous default at the US Open.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who pushed Djokovic to five sets in a breathless semi-final, sees few flaws in the top seed’s game.
“He has reached almost perfection,” said the Greek.
The 22-year-old matched Djokovic when it came to all-out assault on Friday night but at the crunch moments, the Serbian wall stood firm as the world number one saved 11 of 15 break points he faced.
Djokovic, 33, has a 29-26 edge over Nadal in their long-running rivalry.
He has won 14 of their last 18 meetings and the last three at the Slams.
However, the pair’s most recent three matches on clay have all gone Nadal’s way with Djokovic’s last victory on the dirt coming in the Rome quarter-finals four years ago.
At the French Open, Nadal has a 6-1 advantage, including wins in the 2012 and 2014 final.
“This is the house of Rafa,” Djokovic had said, describing facing the Spaniard on clay as the sport’s “biggest challenge”.
(With AFP inputs)