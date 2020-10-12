LA Lakers crushed Miami Heat to win a record-equaling 17th NBA championship. LeBron James was the star of the show as Lakers won game six of the NBA finals 106-93.

James was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals after powering the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship with a victory over the Miami Heat.

It’s the fourth time in four championship runs that James has captured MVP honors, after he did so with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

With the win, the Lakers drew level with Boston Celtics for the team with the most NBA titles.

Here’s a list of the most successful NBA teams.

List of NBA's most successful teams Teams Win Loss Total Year(s) won Year(s) lost Los Angeles Lakers 17 15 32 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020 1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1973, 1983, 1984, 1989, 1991, 2004, 2008 Boston Celtics 17 4 21 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008 1958, 1985, 1987, 2010 Golden State Warriors 6 5 11 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018 1948, 1964, 1967, 2016, 2019 Chicago Bulls 6 0 6 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998 — San Antonio Spurs 5 1 6 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014 2013 Philadelphia 76ers 3 6 9 1955, 1967, 1983 1950, 1954, 1977, 1980, 1982, 2001 Detroit Pistons 3 4 7 1989, 1990, 2004 1955, 1956, 1988, 2005 Miami Heat 3 3 6 2006, 2012, 2013 2011, 2014, 2020 New York Knicks 2 6 8 1970, 1973 1951, 1952, 1953, 1972, 1994, 1999 Houston Rockets 2 2 4 1994, 1995 1981, 1986

James surpassed Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan for the number of NBA Finals MVP awards. He is now only behind Michael Jordan who has won the award six times.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 4x NBA Champion, 4x #NBAFinals MVP and the first player in NBA history to win NBA Finals MVP with 3 different franchises... @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/gLSGMWx8xx — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020