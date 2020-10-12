Seasoned fast-bowler Ishant Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020 due to a rib injury.

The 32-year-old Delhi Capitals pacer played just one game in the IPL season, returning with figures of 0/26 against Sunrirsers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals put out a statement on Monday which explained that Ishant suffered the rib injury during a training session.

“Ishant experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020, in Dubai￼,” read the statement.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020.”