India’s Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open with a comfortable 21-15, 21-14 victory over Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue.

The Indian sealed the victory in 32 minutes and was untroubled for large parts of the game.

Srikanth who also won his clash in the previous round in straight games seemed in control from the outset, showing patience and moving his opponent around the court.

The Indian established a 6-4 lead early in the contest that he carried into the interval leading 11-8. The World No 14 upped the ante after the break and closed the first game 21-15.

Srikanth started the second game slowly allowing the Canadian to take a 7-5 lead. But just when it seemed that Srikanth would lose his way, he cut down his errors and turned the game around to lead 11-8 at the interval.

There was no looking back for the Indian thereafter as he closed the match with a 21-14 win in the second game to advance to his first quarter-final at the BWF Tour this year.

Srikanth will now face the winner of the clash between second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

The other Indian left in the fray, Lakshya Sen, will face Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his pre-quarterfinal match.