IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live: Steve Smith elects to bat first, Bangalore make two changes
All the live updates from the game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.
Live updates
3.30 pm: We’re ready for live action from Dubai! A new opening pair for RR: Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa. Washington Sundar has the new ball in hand for RCB. Here we go!
3.10 pm: Playing XIs
RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.
3.05 pm: TOSS – Steve Smith has won the toss and RR will bat first in Dubai! Rajasthan are going in with an unchanged playing XI. Virat Kohli says RCB wanted to bat first. They have dropped Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.
2.49 pm: Historically, RR have a good record against RCB. But Kohli’s side have found some rhythm this year.
|Mat
|RR wins
|RCB wins
|NR
|RR win%
|RCB win%
|RR vs RCB
|21
|10
|9
|2
|52.63
|42.85
Royal Challengers Bangalore would want to get back to winning ways when they face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.
RCB’s five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals are seventh on the points table with just three wins from eight outings.