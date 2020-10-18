Mumbai Indians have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday.

A win for Mumbai Indians will virtually seal them a spot in the play-offs while a loss for KXIP could send them out of contention.

Rohit Sharma and Co have steamrolled opposition teams with an explosive batting line-up complemented by a lethal bowling attack and the latest side to bear their brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight-wicket defeat on Friday.

On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul (387 runs at a strike rate of 134.84) and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal (337 runs).

Head-to-head Matches KXIP won MI won KXIP win% MI win% KXIP vs MI 25 11 14 44% 56%

MI boast of top batsmen such as captain Rohit Sharma (251 runs) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (269) both of whom are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (243 runs) and Ishan Kishan (186 runs).

On the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair this IPL with 12 wickets apiece from eight matches so far. Spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in against KKR with two wickets for 18 runs.

KXIP’s problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions. They have not been able to find the right balance despite trying out many options.

But their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle. The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ made his first appearance this IPL with a bang, hitting a 45-ball 53, a knock that was laced with five sixes and a four in the win over former team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A captivating duel may be in store between Gayle on one side and Bumrah and Boult on the other.

At the same time, KXIP’s bowling could come under the pump. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets 0 KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs 2 RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai MI lost in Super Over 2 KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs 4 MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah MI won by 34 runs 6 MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 57 runs 8 MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 5 wickets 10 MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 8 wickets 12

Kings XI Punjab results Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points for season DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over 0 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets 2 KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs 2 KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 10 wickets 2 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 69 runs 2 KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 2 runs 2 RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets 4

MI squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Rohit Sharma Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Sherfane Rutherford Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Quinton de Kock Suryakumar Yadav James Pattinson Kieron Pollard Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Mitchell McClenaghan Krunal Pandya Chris Lynn Rahul Chahar Anukul Roy Saurabh Tiwary Trent Boult Digvijay Deshmukh Nathan Coulter-Nile Prince Balwant Rai Singh Mohsin Khan

KXIP squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Chris Gayle Mohammed Shami K Gowtham KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Mujeeb ur Rahman Glenn Maxwell Nicholas Pooran Karun Nair Arshdeep Singh Deepak Hooda Prabhsimran Singh Sarfaraz Khan Hardus Viljoen James Neesham Mandeep Singh M Ashwin Chris Jordan J Suchith Tajinder Singh Harpreet Brar Darshan Nalkande Sheldon Cottrell Ravi Bishnoi Ishan Porel

(With PTI and iplt20 inputs)