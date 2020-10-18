IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live scores and commentary
KKR are still in the top four of Indian Premier League points table while SRH occupy the fifth spot.
Live updates
2.47 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders’ West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League’s suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week. Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team’s clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league. But, in a relief for the player as well as for his franchise, the IPL committee found his bowling action to be clean.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|KKR wins
|SRH wins
|Ties
|KKR win%
|SRH win%
|18
|11
|7
|0
|61%
|39%
A new captain at the helm, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Abu Dhabi.