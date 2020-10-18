Indian national football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has signed for SC East Bengal, the club announced on Sunday.

Jeje, who was a free agent after departing Chennaiyin FC earlier this year, will play for red and gold half of Kolkata in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

He has scored 94 goals in 251 appearances in Indian club football and his most prolific period came with east Bengal’s arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the I-League between 2014 to 2017.

The Mizoram striker comes with plenty of experience having played over 50 matches for India scoring 23 international goals in the process.

“Every footballer in India wants to play for SC East Bengal one day. It is such a big institution. I am thrilled to join SC East Bengal in its first year of taking part in the ISL. I cannot wait to don the Red and Gold colours and give my best every time I take the field,” Jeje said after joining the club.

East Bengal will be coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and have already added Irish winger Anthony Pilkington and Welsh-Nigerian centre-forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway to the team. The club also announced the signing of defender Danny Fox on Sunday, who joins from former Premier League outfit Wigan Athletic.

The ISL will be played behind closed doors across three venues in Goa in November.