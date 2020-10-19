For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, one match saw two Super Overs. The battle between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on Sunday will not be forgotten easily. And it won’t simply be remembered for the impossible feat it achieved, it will also serve as a reminder of the incredibly fine margins in T20 cricket.

Kings XI Punjab, having suffered a string of heartbreaking defeats earlier in the season, looked in control during their chase against Mumbai Indians – a team that had been ruthless for the most part of the season up until this game.

At the end of 12 overs, Punjab reached 105/2 and needed 72 off 48 with a set KL Rahul at the crease. The men in red seemed on course but the track record of both teams compelled one to believe that the game was still alive.

Which is why what happened in the next six overs didn’t come as a surprise. Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahul and Nicholas Pooran with sizzling deliveries, while Glenn Maxwell disappointed yet again with an inexplicable slog.

At the start of the 19th over, Punjab needed 22 runs with five wickets in hand. Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan were at the crease and Mumbai had clawed their way back into the contest.

The match was hanging in the balance, both teams were in with a shout, but absolutely no one could’ve predicted what was to follow.

From that 19th over of the KXIP innings till the end of the second Super Over about an hour later, there were a number of little moments in the game which when added up, played a key role in making this an unforgettable battle. If any of these moments had played out differently, the match wouldn’t have panned out the way it did.

Here’s a look at those moments:

KXIP innings – 18.3: Nathan Coulter-Nile drops it short and Hooda attempts to pull it behind for four. But the ball flies to short fine-leg where Rahul Chahar puts his arms out but can’t complete the catch. The batsmen cross over and Jordan whacks the next ball for four.

KXIP innings – 19.1: Trent Boult bowls it on the pads and Hooda whips it hard. The ball flies towards square-leg where Coulter-Nile dives full length and gets his hand to it. Although it’s technically a dropped catch, the Australian pacer stops a certain four and Punjab pick up just a single.

KXIP innings – 19.6: Punjab need two to win off the last ball. Jordan hits it on the leg side and sprints hard to complete the first run but instead of running straight back, he takes a baffling, round route to get back to the striker’s end. The result: he falls short by an inch and is run-out. The scores are tied.

Super Over 1 – KXIP 4th ball: Hooda hits it towards backward square-leg and there’s an easy two on offer. But Rahul refuses to take it as he wants to keep strike. He manages to get two off the next ball and is LBW off the last.

Super Over 1 – MI batsmen: With just six runs to get, Mumbai decide to send out their regular openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. With finishers like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the shed, this move was meant to fail. Both Rohit and de Kock attempt a scoop each but fail to connect, with MI only managing to tie KXIP’s total at the end.

Super Over 2 – MI 6th ball: Pollard hits it towards deep mid-wicket and it seems the ball will sail over. But Mayank Agarwal, in a moment of magic, jumps in the air to catch the ball and release it all in one swift motion. He falls beyond the rope and prevents MI from getting a six. The batsmen run two as KXIP save four crucial runs.

While some termed it the best game they had ever seen, there were others who hailed the IPL for providing such entertainment. In the end, though, the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was a testament to the true nature of T20 cricket. It is fast, relentless, unpredictable, and exhilarating.

“It can get hard in sport, but you can’t live without it,” said Mayank Agarwal. “It was a dream come true to play the IPL and to have exciting games like this is amazing. This kind of match will go down in history.”

You can watch the highlights here: