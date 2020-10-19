Aston Villa maintained their perfect start to the season but left it until the 90th minute to seal their fourth successive victory with a 1-0 success over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ross Barkley, on loan from Chelsea, took John McGinn’s pass and fired home from the edge of the area.

Just months after avoiding relegation on the final day of last season, Villa move up to second place.

They thrashed champions Liverpool 7-2 before the international break and now sit three points behind leaders Everton.

Villa have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since 1930-’31 and boss Dean Smith said: “It is a really good start. To come here and get the win, this is a really good team.

“There are a lot of tired legs but they are getting into the season slowly but surely. We will savour what we are doing at the moment.”

Mitrovic misery

At Bramall Lane, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic endured a penalty nightmare in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Mitrovic fired over with his second half penalty after Jack Robinson handled.

Ademola Lookman put Fulham ahead in the 77th minute with a superb solo effort.

But Serbia international Mitrovic was penalised for a high foot on Robinson in the 85th minute and Billy Sharp made him pay as he drove his penalty down the middle.

Alexis Mac Allister netted his first Premier League goal in the 90th minute to give Brighton a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.