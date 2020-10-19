Andrey Rublev went level with Novak Djokovic as a four-time title winner in 2020 when he defeated Borna Coric 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to claim the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday despite suffering a family bereavement just 48 hours earlier.

The 22-year-old Rublev added the title in Russia to trophies in Doha, Adelaide and Hamburg.

Only world number one Djokovic can boast a similar haul from the truncated season.

However, Rublev then revealed his private heartache.

“On Friday, I lost my grandmother so it was really tough,” he said.

“But I am happy that this is the way I finished the tournament and it is a really special tournament for me.”

Rublev extended his winning streak to 10 matches on home soil, having lifted the Kremlin Cup trophy in Moscow last year.

The world number 10 also boosted his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals for the first time.

With just two places left in the eight-man field for the London season finale, Rublev is 249 points ahead of Diego Schwartzman, who currently occupies the final qualification position.

“I know I have a really good chance to qualify, but still it is not 100 per cent yet,” Rublev said.

“This year, I didn’t expect that I would have a chance, so in the end nothing is going to change for me.

“Even if I don’t make it, the season was really good for me anyway. If I make it, it is really good news.”