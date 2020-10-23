Indian cricketers arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to take part in the Women’s T20 Challenge, which is scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4-9 during the IPL 2020 play-offs.

Top Indian players such as T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, opener Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues had a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai where they had undergone multiple RT-PCR tests.

Just like the Indian Premier league players, the cricketers will also now undergo a six-day isolation before entering the ‘bio-bubble’.

They will be tested on the first, third and fifth day before being allowed in the bio-secure environment created for them.

Women’s T20 Challenge: Here are the squads led by Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

The three teams will be led by Mithali Raj, Mandhana and Harmanpret.

The tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women’s cricket season with foreign stars like Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Atapattu also taking part in it.

There are talks that the women’s team might travel to Sri Lanka for its first international series since the coronavirus-induced break.