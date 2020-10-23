Netcords in tennis are more often that not lucky breaks but Victoria Azarenka possibly got the most jaw-dropping of breaks as she produced a seemingly gravity-defying shot during her win over Barbora Krejcikova at the Ostrava Open.

The Belarusian hit a slice that seemed to balance on the net for moments and win her an impossible point in the 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

At 5-1 and 15-0 in the third set, the two players engaged in a baseline rally before Azarenka looked to close out the point with an angled backhand slice. The ball bounced on top of the net, then landed back on the edge and seemed to spin and skid for a few seconds before somehow dropping on the other side.

The trajectory of the ball was physics-defying and Azarenka, who looked sure to have missed it, reacted in comical disbelief. Later on Twitter she agreed that this was the most shocking netcord she had seen.

The US Open runner up will play seventh seed Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals.

