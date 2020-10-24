Russia’s Karen Khachanov was fortunate to avoid disqualification from the European Open on Friday when he smashed his racquet into the umpire’s chair during a fiery quarter-final loss to Britain’s Dan Evans.

Khachanov, the third seed, had a match point in the second set but was furious when a line call went against him. He kicked out at the net and clattered his racquet into the chair of umpire Adel Nour.

“It’s a joke. Everyone can see it was out. Are you drunk today?” Khachanov screamed at the official before the tie went to a decider.

Evans went on to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 and next faces France’s Ugo Humbert who claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win over qualifier Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

Australian eighth seed Alex De Minaur beat Marcos Giron of the United States 6-3, 6-0 and will face Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov progressed when Canada’s Milos Raonic withdrew injured.

"Karen would like to speak to the manager please"#EuropeanOpen2020 pic.twitter.com/O2TFkDyHSP — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 23, 2020

Results

Quarter-finals

Alex De Minaur (AUS x8) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-0

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x4) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x5) - walkover

Dan Evans (GBR) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x3) 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)