Keeping aside the ferocious image that has sent shivers down the spine of tennis players across the net, Rafael Nadal swapped his rackets for his golf clubs on Saturday as he took part in the Balearic Championship in Mallorca.

Nadal is an excellent golfer with a handicap of 0.3 and joined the list of 60 players for the tournament, which includes 23 professionals and 37 amateurs, said a report in Diario de Mallorca on Thursday.

Nadal finished the first day tied for 10th (in 60 players!) with +2. Five birdes, 4 bogeys and a triple bogey. pic.twitter.com/ENJWFH5NSa — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 24, 2020

It is not Nadal’s first foray into golf, with the Spaniard finishing second just last weekend in the V Test Circuit Hexagonal - Autovidal in Calvia.

The 34-year-old beat Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open title earlier this month and move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

Here is Nadal in action (All photos courtesy AFP):