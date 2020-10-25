Alexander Zverev remains on course to win his second ATP title in Cologne within a week after sealing a straight sets win over Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in Saturday’s semi-final.

Zverev, 23, avenged his defeat earlier this month in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner by claiming a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry.

In Sunday’s final, Zverev will face Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman who defeated last weekend’s Cologne runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Schwartzman is still in the running for the ATP Finals in London next month.

The hip injury which hampered Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, against France’s Adrian Mannarino in Friday’s quarter-final was not an issue as the German saw off Sinner in one hour and 48 minutes.

“I had a scan this morning,” revealed Zverev, who was determined to face Sinner to make amends for his defeat in Paris.

“I was playing a player I just lost to at Roland Garros. That was still in the back of my head. I was not going to lose today.”

Zverev proved his fitness by converting his first match point with a blistering serve.

However, he was full of praise for Sinner, who he predicts will soon build on his ranking of 46th.

“He is an up-and-coming superstar. I think he is going to be Top 10 very shortly. I think he is going to be competing for the biggest tournaments in the world,” Zverev added.