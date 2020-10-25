IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK live updates: Virat Kohli opts to bat first with top spot at stake
After 5 overs, RCB 38/1 (Padikkal 16, Kohli 2) Quite a superb sweep shot by Padikkal over the in-field for a four in what was otherwise a solid over by Santner. Kohli and Dhoni share a lovely moment too in that over. The camaraderie is always great when they go up against each other.
Santner for the first time in IPL 2020...
After 4 overs, RCB 31/1 (Padikkal 11, Kohli 0) - CURRAN STRIKES! Sam Curran, CSK’s brightest spark this season by some distance, strikes in his first over. Aaron Finch’s problems continue as he falls for a 11-ball 15. Down the track, but cannot get any distance. Gaikwad takes the catch.
After 3 overs, RCB 26/0 (Padikkal 9, Finch 13): First six of the day is a superb cut over point by Devdutt Padikkal. Lovely shot, when he saw a hint of width, the left-hander just went after it. Chahar finishes the over with a peach that beats outside edge. Good battle.
After 2 overs, RCB 18/0 (Padikkal 2, Finch 12): An interesting first over from Monu. Not the tallest for a medium pacer, he gets a few to skid through. Strays down the leg side for a couple of wides and then Finch finishes the over with a leg glance for four.
After 1 over, RCB 11/0 (Padikkal 1, Finch 8): Well, that will get Finch going. He has been trying repeatedly to walk to counter swing but with Dhoni up to the stumps, he lofts Chahar twice for back to back fours. First down the ground, then over the leg side.
In some good news this weekend, Kapil Dev discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty. Read more here.
Chahar starts off, Padikkal on strike...
Here’s how our daily poll panned out:
3.25 pm: RCB have had many positives this season but the form of Aaron Finch has not been one of them. Can he make an impact today?
Stat: Last 9 matches, average score batting first is 161. It was just more than 180 in the first 10 matches.
3.16 pm: What a day for Monu Kumar Singh. Finally, a game for CSK.
3.14 pm: Just for the record, CSK still have a mathematical chance but Dhoni did not really seem keen about that angle after the previous match as well as at the toss today.
3.12 pm: Confirmation of the playing XIs...
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Devdutt Padikkal
Aaron Finch
Virat Kohli (C)
AB de Villiers (W)
Gurkeerat Mann Singh
Moeen Ali
Washington Sundar
Chris Morris
Mohammed Siraj
Navdeep Saini
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad— via iplt20.com
Faf du Plessis
Ambati Rayudu
Narayan Jagadeesan
MS Dhoni (C) (W)
Ravindra Jadeja
Sam Curran
Mitchell Santner
Deepak Chahar
Imran Tahir
Monu Singh
3.07 pm: In the previous outing between these two, Virat Kohli smashed a superb 90.
Team changes:
RCB: Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana based on the conditions, says Virat Kohli.
CSK: Mitch Santner, Monu Singh replace Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat first in Dubai. Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana based on the conditions today, says the RCB skipper.
02.58 pm: The venue is Dubai for this one.
02.55 pm: It’s RCB vs CSK. It’s Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni. It’s one team looking to go top of the table versus another playing for pride. Who are you backing in this one? Reminder that RCB are in green today, as part of their environmental initiative.
02.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 44 in the Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s been unlucky 13 (so to speak) for Chennai Super Kings but Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on fire. 2020, their year after all? They can go top of the table with a win today against Dhoni’s struggling side.
As of Oct 25 2020
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|7
|3
|+1.448
|14
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|7
|4
|+0.434
|14
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|7
|3
|+0.182
|14
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|6
|5
|-0.476
|12
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|5
|6
|-0.103
|10
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|+0.029
|8
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|4
|7
|-0.620
|8
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|3
|8
|-0.733
|6
