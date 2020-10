Third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the Ostrava Open tournament after beating her compatriot Victoria Azarenka, who was battling a migraine, in straight sets on Sunday.

World number 12 Sabalenka took only an hour and eight minutes to ease past 14th-ranked Azarenka 6-2, 6-2. It was Sabalenka’s second title this year after a win at the Qatar Open in February, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“I’m happy with this week, it was a thrilling week for me and I’m really happy with this result,” Sabalenka said in the empty ice hockey arena.

The 22-year-old also won the Ostrava doubles together with Elise Mertens after beating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-1, 6-3 later on Sunday.

Sabalenka is the 1st to sweep since Nao Hibino at 2019 Hiroshima, and 1st to do so at a Premier or higher since Serena at 2016 Wimbledon.

The first-ever all-Belarusian final on the WTA Tour offered a fierce battle from the start with both showing the best of their attacking styles.

Sabalenka started on a high and earned two break points in the first game, but Azarenka survived the scare and they both held on to their serve until 2-2. But Sabalenka turned out the more aggressive of the two as she then broke Azarenka’s serve to love before adding another break two games later to win the set.

“I would say that the first six games were really tough, she played really well and she made me move,” said Sabalenka. “After each point I was really tired, she pushed me a lot in this match.”

Playing her 40th WTA final, Azarenka won the first game of the second set before losing the next two as she visibly started struggling with her health, finding it hard to move.

The former world number one and this year’s US Open finalist took a medical timeout as she was grappling with a migraine.

“I started to feel bad yesterday (Saturday), I had a really bad migraine, it happens sometimes,” Azarenka said, adding the lights in the arena made the problem worse.

“Retiring... I think would have been better in terms of my condition, but I wanted to see if I couldn’t do something during the match, see if I can feel better, so I took it as a challenge for myself.”

The 31-year-old Azarenka returned to the court, despite looking dizzy and struggling with her movement. She lost another two games before suddenly breaking Sabalenka’s serve to cut the gap to 4-2.

“There were winners from her shots, she closed her eyes and hit every point and I couldn’t do anything,” Sabalenka said.

But that turned out to be a momentary lapse from the energetic youngster who took the break back and then won the match with another game to love.