Rohit Sharma has not been named in India’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, with the opening batsman currently nursing a hamstring injury.

The squads were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. All three squads will be led by Virat Kohli.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the teams. India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will be Kohli’s deputy in the white ball teams. Rohit picked up the injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

The other big takeaway from the squads announcement was the absence of Rishabh Pant from the limited-overs squads. The left-handed batsman has been included in the Test squad but Sanju Samson has edged him out in the T20I squad, while Rahul is the lone keeper for ODIs.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj is the fifth speedster in the Test squad while Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has made it to the T2O International squad.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a muscle tear, and Rohit will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed. Siraj.

Note: Four additional bowlers – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – will travel with the Indian contingent. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

