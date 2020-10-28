Skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha struck blazing half-centuries on Tuesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs to keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive.

Warner smashed 66 on his 34th birthday and put on 107 runs for the opening wicket with Saha, who hit 87 off 45 deliveries, to guide Hyderabad to 219 for two in Dubai.

Rashid Khan returned season-best figures of 3/7 from his four overs of leg-spin as Hyderabad bowled out Delhi for 131 and moved to sixth spot with five wins from 12 games.

Saha, a wicketkeeper-batsman who got a chance in place of England’s Jonny Bairstow, took on the bowling as he hit 12 fours and two sixes.

Warner soon joined the party and hit Rabada for 22 runs in one over as the left-handed batsman got to his fifty in 25 balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally dismissed Warner and Saha fell to speedster Nortje but Manish Pandey kept up the attack with his unbeaten 44 off 31 balls.

Delhi were never in the chase, losing the match by a significant margin.

Watch the innings here:

(Highlights courtesy: iplt20.com)