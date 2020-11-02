Chennai Super Kings finished their Indian Premier League campaign in 2020 as they have so often done – on a winning streak.

However, what transpired before that was much different than the past. Three victories in their final three matches this season were only good enough to lift them from the eighth spot to the seventh position.

It was for the first time in their history that CSK had failed to qualify for the playoffs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his ‘Daddy’s Army’ couldn’t conjure up the magic of the previous years. Eventually, it was a young Turk Ruturaj Gaikwad who led the revival for the Kings.

No other team in the IPL had such an envious record in the League stages, but the 2020 edition could mark the end of an era for CSK who have dominated the competition over the years.

While Dhoni confirmed he will stay on at least for next season, he would have to come up with a new formula that may involve a much younger CSK side. Despite the failing this season, few would doubt Dhoni’s ability to begin another rebuild at CSK, having guided them to three titles and eight finals overall.

But like all good things, CSK’s incredible streak also came to an end this season. However, it does little to take away what still remains a fantastic record for the franchise.

Here’s a look at CSK’s performances in the IPL so far.