Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the league leaders and record winners Mumbai Indians and qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs on Tuesday.

Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians will be enough to send Sunrisers into the playoffs.

SRH results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 10 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 7 wickets 0 DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH won by 15 runs 2 CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai SRH won by 7 runs 4 MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah SRH lost by 34 runs 4 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai SRH won by 69 runs 6 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai SRH lost by 5 wickets 6 SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 20 runs 6 SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi SRH lost Super Over 6 RR vs SRH 22 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai SRH won by 8 wickets 8 KXIP vs SRH 24 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 12 runs 8 SRH vs DC 27 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai SRH won by 88 runs 10 RCB vs SRH 31 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah SRH won by 5 wickets 12 SRH vs MI 3 Nov, Tue (1930) Sharjah

MI results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets 0 KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs 2 RCB vs MI 28 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai MI lost in Super Over 2 KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs 4 MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah MI won by 34 runs 6 MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 57 runs 8 MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 5 wickets 10 MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 8 wickets 12 MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai MI lost in Super Over 12 CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah MI won by 10 wickets 14 RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi MI lost by 8 wickets 14 MI vs RCB 28 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi MI won by 5 wickets 16 DC vs MI 31 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai MI won by 9 wickets 18 SRH vs MI 3 Nov, Tue (1930) Sharjah

Right balance

After making the difficult decision to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, Sunrisers have managed to find the “right” balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner’s opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them the flexibility.

Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well-rounded attack.

Indian Premier League 2020 Points Table

Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings.

“In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that,” said skipper Warner after the RCB game, referring to their title-winning campaign four seasons ago.

Sunrisers also know there is little scope for error against a formidable outfit like Mumbai Indians, who seem to be on course for an unprecedented fifth IPL title.

MI’s pace threat

In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the swinging new ball and ever so frugal with the old.

Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit’s absence. With the Indian team not picking Rohit for the Australia tour, there is no official update on his recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago.

“Rohit is getting better and hopefully he’ll be back soon,” Pollard had said after the match against DC without elaborating on Rohit’s fitness status.

Already assured of the top spot in the points table, Mumbai Indians will be expected to put up another ruthless show against Sunrisers.

The nature of the surface in Sharjah has changed drastically with low-scores replacing 200-plus totals, which was the norm at the start of the tournament.

In Saturday’s game, RCB could only manage 120 against Sunrisers who chased down the paltry target in 14.1 overs.

CSK were limited to 114 for nine by Mumbai Indians on October 23. Again, the chasing team got the job done rather comfortably.

Head-to-head

SRH vs MI Head-to-head Mat SRH won MI won Tied MI vs SRH 18 7 8 1 (MI won)

Squads

SRH squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Vijay Shankar Jonny Bairstow David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammad Nabi Wriddhiman Saha Manish Pandey Khaleel Ahmed Abhishek Sharma Shreevats Goswami Priyam Garg Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Virat Singh Siddarth Kaul Fabian Allen Billy Stanlake Sandeep Bavanaka T Natarajan Sanjay Yadav Shahbaz Nadeem Basil Thampi

MI squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Rohit Sharma Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Sherfane Rutherford Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Quinton de Kock Suryakumar Yadav James Pattinson Kieron Pollard Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Mitchell McClenaghan Krunal Pandya Chris Lynn Rahul Chahar Anukul Roy Saurabh Tiwary Trent Boult Digvijay Deshmukh Nathan Coulter-Nile Prince Balwant Rai Singh Mohsin Khan

Match starts at 1930 IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar

(With PTI inputs)