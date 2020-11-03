Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the league leaders and record winners Mumbai Indians and qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs on Tuesday.
Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians will be enough to send Sunrisers into the playoffs.
SRH results in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH lost by 10 runs
|0
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH lost by 7 wickets
|0
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH won by 15 runs
|2
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH won by 7 runs
|4
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Sharjah
|SRH lost by 34 runs
|4
|SRH vs KXIP
|8 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH won by 69 runs
|6
|SRH vs RR
|11 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|SRH lost by 5 wickets
|6
|SRH vs CSK
|13 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH lost by 20 runs
|6
|SRH vs KKR
|18 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH lost Super Over
|6
|RR vs SRH
|22 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|8
|KXIP vs SRH
|24 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH lost by 12 runs
|8
|SRH vs DC
|27 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH won by 88 runs
|10
|RCB vs SRH
|31 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|SRH won by 5 wickets
|12
|SRH vs MI
|3 Nov, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
MI results in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|0
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|2
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|2
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 48 runs
|4
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Sharjah
|MI won by 34 runs
|6
|MI vs RR
|6 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 57 runs
|8
|MI vs DC
|11 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 5 wickets
|10
|MI vs KKR
|16 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 8 wickets
|12
|MI vs KXIP
|18 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|12
|CSK vs MI
|23 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|MI won by 10 wickets
|14
|RR vs MI
|25 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 8 wickets
|14
|MI vs RCB
|28 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 5 wickets
|16
|DC vs MI
|31 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|MI won by 9 wickets
|18
|SRH vs MI
|3 Nov, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
Right balance
After making the difficult decision to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, Sunrisers have managed to find the “right” balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner’s opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them the flexibility.
Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well-rounded attack.
Indian Premier League 2020 Points Table
Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings.
“In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that,” said skipper Warner after the RCB game, referring to their title-winning campaign four seasons ago.
Sunrisers also know there is little scope for error against a formidable outfit like Mumbai Indians, who seem to be on course for an unprecedented fifth IPL title.
MI’s pace threat
In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the swinging new ball and ever so frugal with the old.
Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit’s absence. With the Indian team not picking Rohit for the Australia tour, there is no official update on his recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago.
“Rohit is getting better and hopefully he’ll be back soon,” Pollard had said after the match against DC without elaborating on Rohit’s fitness status.
Already assured of the top spot in the points table, Mumbai Indians will be expected to put up another ruthless show against Sunrisers.
The nature of the surface in Sharjah has changed drastically with low-scores replacing 200-plus totals, which was the norm at the start of the tournament.
In Saturday’s game, RCB could only manage 120 against Sunrisers who chased down the paltry target in 14.1 overs.
CSK were limited to 114 for nine by Mumbai Indians on October 23. Again, the chasing team got the job done rather comfortably.
Head-to-head
SRH vs MI Head-to-head
|Mat
|SRH won
|MI won
|Tied
|MI vs SRH
|18
|7
|8
|1 (MI won)
Squads
SRH squad
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All-rounders
|Wicketkeepers
|Kane Williamson
|Rashid Khan
|Vijay Shankar
|Jonny Bairstow
|David Warner
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Mohammad Nabi
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Manish Pandey
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Abhishek Sharma
|Shreevats Goswami
|Priyam Garg
|Sandeep Sharma
|Abdul Samad
|Virat Singh
|Siddarth Kaul
|Fabian Allen
|Billy Stanlake
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|T Natarajan
|Sanjay Yadav
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Basil Thampi
MI squad
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All-rounders
|Wicketkeepers
|Rohit Sharma
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|Hardik Pandya
|Ishan Kishan
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Jayant Yadav
|Quinton de Kock
|Suryakumar Yadav
|James Pattinson
|Kieron Pollard
|Aditya Tare
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Krunal Pandya
|Chris Lynn
|Rahul Chahar
|Anukul Roy
|Saurabh Tiwary
|Trent Boult
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh
|Mohsin Khan
