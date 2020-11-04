Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos netted his 100th goal for the club in their 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Spaniard broke free from his marker on a corner to head home Real Madrid’s second goal in the 33rd minute that brought up his century for the club.

Even though, the visitors stormed back to level matters at 2-2, Real Madrid registered their first win in the competition thanks to a late Rodrygo winner.

However, the night belonged to Ramos who surpassed another milestone in his career.

Ramos who has been on penalty duties lately for the club has scored 21 times from the spot, while scoring one more with his feet from open play. He has scored two free-kicks while netting 55 headers, the latest one of which came on Tuesday night.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Ramos who has scored in two Champions League finals for Real Madrid that includes a stoppage-time equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final, is now 19th in the list of club’s all-time goalscorers, only four goals behind the Brazilian great Ronaldo and five behind Gareth Bale.

He has more than twice the goals scored by Zinedine Zidane, his manager now and 36 more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, he isn’t Real Madrid’s all-time top-scoring defender with that honour falling to Fernando Hierro who netted 124 times for the club. However, it’s important to note that Hierro played many games as a midfielder.

Real Madrid's all-time top-scoring defenders Rank Player Apperances Goals 1 Fernando Hierro

587 124 2 Sergio Ramos 659 100 3 Roberto Carlos 527 70 4 Marcelo 513 38 5 Manolo Sanchis 655 37 Stats Courtesy: Transfermarkt.com

Ramos’ goal against Inter Milan was his 14th for the club in the Champions League, earning him a place in the top ten of the club’s all-time leading goalscorers in the competition. However, he is third among defenders on that list. Ramos now needs three more goals to be Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscoring defender in Europe.

Real Madrid's all-time top-scorers in UCL Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 101 105 2 Raul 130 66 3 Karim Benzema 104 55 4 Fernando Morientes 58 17 5 Gareth Bale 55 16 6 Luis Figo 58 16 7 Guti 97 16 8 Roberto Carlos 107 16 9 Ivan Helguera 81 15 10 Sergio Ramos 126 14 *Players marked in bold are defenders. Stats Courtesy: Transfermarkt.com

Ramos is already La Liga’s top scoring defender of all-time and he needs three more goals to become the all-time leading goalscoring defender in Champions League history. He is only behind the two former Real Madrid players on that list.

All-time top scoring defenders in UCL Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Roberto Carlos 120 16 2 Ivan Helguera 87 15 3 Sergio Ramos 126 14 4 Ronaldo Koeman 52 13 5 Dani Alves 111 13 6 Gerard Pique 117 13 7 Sinisa Mihajlovic 47 11 8 Christian Panucci 76 11 9 Phil Neal 57 10 10 John Terry 109 10 Stats Courtesy: Transfermarkt.com

Ramos is among the greatest defenders to have played the game and his achievements, which include winning the Champions League four times, speak for themselves. He is a complete player who is extremely effective in either box and adding excellent leadership skills to the mix, and it places Ramos among the all-time greats of European football. And he is far from finished yet.

Watch every Sergio Ramos goal for Real Madrid below: