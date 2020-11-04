Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos netted his 100th goal for the club in their 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.
The Spaniard broke free from his marker on a corner to head home Real Madrid’s second goal in the 33rd minute that brought up his century for the club.
Even though, the visitors stormed back to level matters at 2-2, Real Madrid registered their first win in the competition thanks to a late Rodrygo winner.
However, the night belonged to Ramos who surpassed another milestone in his career.
Ramos who has been on penalty duties lately for the club has scored 21 times from the spot, while scoring one more with his feet from open play. He has scored two free-kicks while netting 55 headers, the latest one of which came on Tuesday night.
Ramos who has scored in two Champions League finals for Real Madrid that includes a stoppage-time equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final, is now 19th in the list of club’s all-time goalscorers, only four goals behind the Brazilian great Ronaldo and five behind Gareth Bale.
He has more than twice the goals scored by Zinedine Zidane, his manager now and 36 more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.
However, he isn’t Real Madrid’s all-time top-scoring defender with that honour falling to Fernando Hierro who netted 124 times for the club. However, it’s important to note that Hierro played many games as a midfielder.
Real Madrid's all-time top-scoring defenders
|Rank
|Player
|Apperances
|Goals
|1
| Fernando Hierro
|587
|124
|2
|Sergio Ramos
|659
|100
|3
|Roberto Carlos
|527
|70
|4
|Marcelo
|513
|38
|5
|Manolo Sanchis
|655
|37
Ramos’ goal against Inter Milan was his 14th for the club in the Champions League, earning him a place in the top ten of the club’s all-time leading goalscorers in the competition. However, he is third among defenders on that list. Ramos now needs three more goals to be Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscoring defender in Europe.
Real Madrid's all-time top-scorers in UCL
|Rank
|Player
|Appearances
|Goals
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|101
|105
|2
|Raul
|130
|66
|3
|Karim Benzema
|104
|55
|4
|Fernando Morientes
|58
|17
|5
|Gareth Bale
|55
|16
|6
|Luis Figo
|58
|16
|7
|Guti
|97
|16
|8
|Roberto Carlos
|107
|16
|9
|Ivan Helguera
|81
|15
|10
|Sergio Ramos
|126
|14
Ramos is already La Liga’s top scoring defender of all-time and he needs three more goals to become the all-time leading goalscoring defender in Champions League history. He is only behind the two former Real Madrid players on that list.
All-time top scoring defenders in UCL
|Rank
|Player
|Appearances
|Goals
|1
|Roberto Carlos
|120
|16
|2
|Ivan Helguera
|87
|15
|3
|Sergio Ramos
|126
|14
|4
|Ronaldo Koeman
|52
|13
|5
|Dani Alves
|111
|13
|6
|Gerard Pique
|117
|13
|7
|Sinisa Mihajlovic
|47
|11
|8
|Christian Panucci
|76
|11
|9
|Phil Neal
|57
|10
|10
|John Terry
|109
|10
Ramos is among the greatest defenders to have played the game and his achievements, which include winning the Champions League four times, speak for themselves. He is a complete player who is extremely effective in either box and adding excellent leadership skills to the mix, and it places Ramos among the all-time greats of European football. And he is far from finished yet.
Watch every Sergio Ramos goal for Real Madrid below: