Mumbai Indians reached their sixth Indian Premier League final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Friday and once again it was Jasprit Bumrah who was the team’s main man.

After Mumbai set Delhi a target of 201, Bumrah along with Trent Boult snuffed out any hopes of the Capitals reaching the target early as Delhi were reduced to 0/3.

Captain’s dream, batsman’s nightmare: Jasprit Bumrah proves again he’s in a league of his own

Bumrah produced a magical spell bagging four wickets and conceding just 14 runs in his four overs as Mumbai Indians eased to the victory. This was the 26-year-old’s best bowling figures in the shortest format.

Some of his deliveries during the match left everyone in awe as the Gujarat pacer reiterated why he is among the best fast bowlers in the world currently.

With 27 wickets in IPL 2020, Bumrah has now taken most wickets in a season by an Indian bowler. Bravo’s 32 out of reach most likely but can go up to 2nd on the all-time list.

Twitter hailed Bumrah for his match-winning performance and here are some of the reactions:

4️⃣ overs

4️⃣ wickets

1️⃣ double wicket maiden



An outstanding spell of bowling by Jasprit Bumrah to send Mumbai Indians through to the final of #IPL2020 🔥🔥🔥



Where does he rank among the best T20 bowlers in world cricket? pic.twitter.com/c4XsRqqZ81 — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Grateful & ready for the final! pic.twitter.com/VerrwlUXm0 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 5, 2020

Way back in 2017 only two teams bid for Rashid Khan. SRH and MI. SRH won the bid. Imagine if they had bid more? Rashid and Bumrah in one team. Would have been unbeatable. Not like they are beatable now but still!! #IPL2020 https://t.co/0wDpNVS4c4 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 5, 2020

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!



Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match for his match-defining bowling spell 🔥🔝😎#MIvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/n7ATP9gq6A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020

Bumrah in #IPL2020:



4-0-43-1 (lost)

4-0-32-2

4-0-42-0 (lost)

4-0-18-2

4-0-41-2

4-0-20-4

4-0-26-0

4-0-22-1

4-0-24-3 (lost in Super over)

4-0-25-2

4-0-38-0 (lost)

4-1-14-3

4-0-17-3

4-1-14-4



- Purple cap holder (27 wickets)

- 13.92 Bowling average

- 6.71 economy rate — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2020

Quality fast bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @trent_boult.



Superb execution of using the seam position, be it angled seam or upright seam. They have managed it beautifully so far. #MIvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Something about the consistency of @mipaltan takes them yet to another ipl final ! Man of the hour @Jaspritbumrah93 some great aggression to get the batsman out great to watch ! Great death hitting @hardikpandya7 @ishankishan51 How good is this guy batting @surya_14kumar #DCvsMI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Wat a way 2 reach d final of #IPLinUAE Dominating Win dis is 4 #MI Quality stuff in both batting and bowling department. Special mention 2 both #Trentboult nd #Bumrah !! Execution of his deliveries is something which is expectional. Special talent 🤙 #MIvDC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) November 5, 2020

#Mi have played #DelhiCapitals thrice this season....and not even once the team from Delhi has managed to compete. They’ve merely participated in the contest. #Mi have bossed every single time. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2020

What does one say about @Jaspritbumrah93 except Jassi jaisa koi nahin! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 5, 2020

Periodic reminder that Jasprit Bumrah is an absolute treasure. What a delivery! — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) November 5, 2020

Bumrah is illegal. Can't be this good, he is making it easy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2020

Mukeshbhai give him shares a lot of them. He is the guy who gives your company the real valuation :) #JaspritBumrah @mipaltan — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 5, 2020

Best figures in qualifiers/semis/finals in IPL:



4/13 - Bollinger, CSK v Deccan, 2010

4/14 - Dhawal Kulkarni, GL v RCB, 2016

4/14 - Bumrah, MI v DC, Today#IPL2020 #MIvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 5, 2020

How good was this delivery from Bumrah, watching it on loop.

Boom Boom Bumrah 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BRYaEN6PXv — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 6, 2020

Looking forward to seeing Bumrah Sir in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide Oval. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 5, 2020

If there’s one team that would want to delay the big IPL auction as much as possible, it’s MI. What a fantastic group of players they’ve got. Imagine having to retain just 3 or 5 out of Rohit, Bumrah, SKY, Kishan, QdK, Pollard, Boult & the Pandyas. #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) November 5, 2020

That Bumrah yorker to Dhawan was of the highest caliber. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2020

Bumrah now holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian in a single season. The King claims his throne! #MIvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) November 5, 2020

Jaw dropping fast bowling. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 5, 2020