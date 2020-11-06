Even as ‘bio bubbles’ becomes a new entrant in the cricket lexicon as sport adjusts to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indian captain Virat Kohli believes that the amount of time spent within these bubbles can have a bigger impact on cricket.

Kohli said that the length of cricket tours in the future and even player selection and motivation to play certain series could well be affected by the bubble life.

Part of bio-bubble in UAE since August for the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said that such a quarantined life can get repetitive and affect players.

“It’s repetitive... it’s not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good. That’s precisely why we’ve enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bubble as well,” Kohli said in a video interview on RCB TV.

“But it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive and these things will have to be considered that what length of tournaments and series one is going to play and what impact the players are going to have mentally of staying in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different or have the space to just go see family or small things like that,” he added.

Teams in the IPL have ensured that player families can be with them as it is a long tournament and various other facilities within the bubble have been provided.

But given the amount of cricket played on average, being within these bubbles for a long time is a concern for some. Boards like Cricket Australia have recently appointed its first mental health and wellbeing officer and there has been increased emphasis on the issue as players deal with being in bio-secure hubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli agreed that it will be important to monitor mental health, especially when inside bubbles for a longer period of time.

“I think these things have to be seriously thought about and at the end of the day you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically and I think mentally it can be taxing if this continues for a longer period at a very consistent rate. It has to be broken down, it has to be based on how the individuals are feeling and I think that conversation should take place regularly,” he said.

Kohli and Co a long time in the bubble ahead of them. After the IPL finishes, India’s squad for Australia will fly out directly from Dubai. India is also due to host England early next year after returning from Down Under.

Watch Virat Kohli’s full interview below: