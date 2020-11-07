Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Athapaththu off to a flying start
All the live updates from the game between Trailblazers and Supernovas.
Live updates
After 7 overs, Supernovas are 61/0
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes in from the other end but the boundaries are not stopping. Athapaththu smashes another Six as the ball comes right into her zone and makes it yet another good over for Supernovas. Trailblazers need wickets here
After 6 overs, Supernovas are 50/0
World No 1 and last match’s hero Sophie Ecclestone into the attack as Trailblazers look to contain the momentum Athapaththu is getting. But this time, Priya Punia steps up and finally gets her first boundary as the final Powerplay over fetches 7 runs and brings up the 50 for Supernovas.
After 5 overs, Supernovas are 43/0
Now, Athapaththu takes the attack to Goswami and comes up with a glorious Six. A keeping error and extras adds on to the misery as her third over goes for 15 runs after two very good ones to start with. Just the start Supernovas wanted from the big-hitting Sri Lankan.
After 4 overs, Supernovas are 28/0
Athapaththu continues to attack Deepti Sharma and does it with style. The Sri Lankan hits the first Six of the innings – a clean strike over long-off – a couple of wides later follows with a quality sweep down on a knee. 15 runs off the over as the Indian off-spinner continues to leak runs.
After 3 overs, Supernovas are 13/0
Another tidy over from Goswami and Priya Punia survives a couple of close calls close to the stump and gets off the mark on the final ball with a single. Just one run off the over.
After 2 overs, Supernovas are 12/0
This time, it’s Deepti Sharma sharing the new ball and Athapaththu decides to go after her. Two boundaries – a slog sweep through square and a clean hit down the ground – and Trailblazers gets 10 runs from the over.
After 1 over, Supernovas are 2/0
A great start from the veteran Jhulan Goswami... who can say she is weeks away from her 38th birthday! The line is consistent as ever and the openers manage just two singles.
7.30 pm: Here we go!
Priya Punia & Chamari Athapaththu with the bat for Supernovas, Jhulan Goswami has the new ball for Trailblazers
Qualification equation
Thanks to their massive win on Thursday, Trailblazers are all but through to the final with 2 points and NRR. If Supernovas win, they will have a better NRR than Velocity. If they lose, Velocity will be in the final.
PLAYING XIs
Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.
Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Siriwardene, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka
Quick recap of the two matches so far
In the opener, Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets after a stellar fighting stand by Sune Luus and Sushma Verma for the fifth wicket.
Read More: A brilliant Sune Luus-Sushma Verma partnership gave Velocity an unlikely win
In the second match, played less that 24 hours after the first, Trailblazers got a dominant nine-wicket win. Velocity crumbled to 47 all out after a stunning new-ball show by veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and world No 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone.
Read More: Opposites destruct: Trailblazers’ Sophie Ecclestone and Jhulan Goswami put up lethal new-ball show
7.00 pm: TOSS TIME!
Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and Supernovas will bat first. Smriti Mandhana says she would have fielded first anyway, so that worked out well.
“It’s a must win game for us. Usually we like to chase, but it’s a must win game for us and we have an extra spinner in the side,” says Harmanpreet. Supernovas had batted first in their opener as well.
6.40 pm: The top-of-the-table Trailblazers face Supernovas in the final league match of the ongoing 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Trailblazers defeated Velocity by nine wickets on Thursday, to grab the top spot in the table while Supernovas had lost to Velocity by five wickets.
The Trailblazers are captained by Smriti Mandhana and Supernovas have Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm.