Continuing their brilliant form right through the season, Mumbai Indians put in another dominant performance to defend their Indian Premier League crown on Tuesday with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai.
Mumbai Indians have now extended their record as the most successful team in the IPL with five titles to their name.
Rohit Sharma, who has been the MI captain in all five of their triumphant seasons, scored 68 runs off 51 balls to help his team chase down Delhi’s total of 156 runs with little discomfort.
Mumbai Indians topped the group stage before winning the Qualifier 1 to make their way to the final. They finished with season with four victories over Delhi Capitals, regarded by many as the second-strongest team in the competition.
