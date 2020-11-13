On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma took the cricketing world by storm with a knock for the ages.

Against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to finish, the right-hander scored staggering 264 runs from 173 balls. This record-breaking knock is the highest individual score across the One-Day International format.

Rohit, who is the only player in history to score three double-centuries in ODI cricket, hit a jaw-dropping 33 fours and nine sixes in that unforgettable innings against Sri Lanka.

Highest individual scores in ODI cricket Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Opposition Ground Match Date RG Sharma 264 173 33 9 152.60 Sri Lanka Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 MJ Guptill 237* 163 24 11 145.39 West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015 V Sehwag 219 149 25 7 146.97 West Indies Indore 8 Dec 2011 CH Gayle 215 147 10 16 146.25 Zimbabwe Canberra 24 Feb 2015 Fakhar Zaman 210* 156 24 5 134.61 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018 RG Sharma 209 158 12 16 132.27 Australia Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013 RG Sharma 208* 153 13 12 135.94 Sri Lanka Mohali 13 Dec 2017 SR Tendulkar 200* 147 25 3 136.05 South Africa Gwalior 24 Feb 2010 CK Coventry 194* 156 16 7 124.35 Bangladesh Bulawayo 16 Aug 2009 Saeed Anwar 194 146 22 5 132.87 India Chennai 21 May 1997 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

The Mumbaikar had come into that match on the back of a 10-week injury layoff. But once he stepped out to open the innings, there were no signs of rustiness whatsoever.

The Sri Lankan players who took the field that day will struggle to forget that innings as Rohit made them chase the ball to all corners of the ground.

The visitors didn’t make life easier for themselves as Thisara Perera dropped a simple catch when Rohit was batting on just four runs. And the then 27-year-old made them pay heavily.

India went on to score a mammoth 404 and ended up winning the game by 153 runs.

Watch highlights of Rohit’s epic knock here: