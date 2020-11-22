The 2020-’21 season of Indian Super League is underway in Goa, starting from November 20.

The seventh edition of ISL features 11 teams. who will compete in a group stage comprising of 110 matches. That will be followed by two-legged semi-final ties featuring the top four teams and the final to decide the champions, for a total of 115 matches.

Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian Super League here.



(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table below)

ISL points table after match No 2 Club Matches W D L GD Pts ATK Mohun Bagan 1 1 0 0 1 3 NorthEast Utd. 1 1 0 0 1 3 FC Goa - - - - - - Bengaluru FC - - - - - - Chennaiyin FC - - - - - - Jamshedpur FC - - - - - - Odisha - - - - - - Hyderabad - - - - - - SC East Bengal - - - - - - Mumbai City 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Kerala Blasters 1 0 0 1 -1 0 (Courtesy: Transfermarkt)

Here are the match highlights:

Match 1: Kerala Blasters 0-1ATK Mohun Bagan

Play

Match 2: NorthEast 1-0 Mumbai City