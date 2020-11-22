The 2020-’21 season of Indian Super League is underway in Goa, starting from November 20.
The seventh edition of ISL features 11 teams. who will compete in a group stage comprising of 110 matches. That will be followed by two-legged semi-final ties featuring the top four teams and the final to decide the champions, for a total of 115 matches.
(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table below)
ISL points table after match No 2
|Club
|Matches
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|NorthEast Utd.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|FC Goa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bengaluru FC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chennaiyin FC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jamshedpur FC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Odisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hyderabad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SC East Bengal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mumbai City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Kerala Blasters
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Here are the match highlights:
Match 1: Kerala Blasters 0-1ATK Mohun Bagan
Match 2: NorthEast 1-0 Mumbai City