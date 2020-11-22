Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy scored a sensational century in the Women’s Big Bash League in Sydney on Sunday, her fourth in the history of the tournament.
No other player has scored more than two centuries in the tournament, but Healy now has four against her name even if the innings did not help her side Sydney Sixers qualify in the top four, missing out on net run rate.
The Sixers did however register a consolation win over table-toppers Melbourne Stars, thanks to an explosive innings by Healy that was studded with 15 fours and six sixes. She eventually fell for 111 off 52 balls, three runs short of Ash Gardner’s record individual score.
Sixers wobbled at the end after Healy’s dismissal but managed to get over the line to complete the joint-highest run-chase in the tournament.
Highest individual scores in WBBL
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Match Date
|A Gardner
|114
|52
|9
|10
|219.23
|Sixers
|v Stars
|9 Dec 2017
|AJ Healy
|112*
|69
|17
|2
|162.31
|Sixers
|v Strikers
|28 Dec 2018
|AJ Healy
|111
|52
|15
|6
|213.46
|Sixers
|v Stars
|22 Nov 2020
|AJ Healy
|106*
|53
|13
|4
|200.00
|Sixers
|v Stars
|3 Nov 2019
|AJ Healy
|106
|66
|13
|3
|160.60
|Sixers
|v Strikers
|27 Jan 2018
Most runs from 4s+6s in a WBBL innings
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|4+6
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Match Date
|A Gardner
|114
|52
|9
|10
|96
|219.23
|Sixers
|v Stars
|9 Dec 2017
|AJ Healy
|111
|52
|15
|6
|96
|213.46
|Sixers
|v Stars
|22 Nov 2020
|SFM Devine
|103*
|48
|10
|8
|88
|214.58
|Strikers
|v Hurricanes
|26 Dec 2016
|GM Harris
|101*
|42
|13
|6
|88
|240.47
|Heat
|v Stars
|19 Dec 2018
|L Lee
|102*
|56
|16
|3
|82
|182.14
|Stars
|v Sixers
|1 Dec 2018
Watch highlights of Healy’s knock here: