Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy scored a sensational century in the Women’s Big Bash League in Sydney on Sunday, her fourth in the history of the tournament.

No other player has scored more than two centuries in the tournament, but Healy now has four against her name even if the innings did not help her side Sydney Sixers qualify in the top four, missing out on net run rate.

The Sixers did however register a consolation win over table-toppers Melbourne Stars, thanks to an explosive innings by Healy that was studded with 15 fours and six sixes. She eventually fell for 111 off 52 balls, three runs short of Ash Gardner’s record individual score.

Sixers wobbled at the end after Healy’s dismissal but managed to get over the line to complete the joint-highest run-chase in the tournament.

Highest individual scores in WBBL Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Match Date A Gardner 114 52 9 10 219.23 Sixers v Stars 9 Dec 2017 AJ Healy 112* 69 17 2 162.31 Sixers v Strikers 28 Dec 2018 AJ Healy 111 52 15 6 213.46 Sixers v Stars 22 Nov 2020 AJ Healy 106* 53 13 4 200.00 Sixers v Stars 3 Nov 2019 AJ Healy 106 66 13 3 160.60 Sixers v Strikers 27 Jan 2018

Highest targets successfully chased in women's T20 cricket:



199 England v India, 2018

192 Central v East Coast, 2009

185 Diamonds v Vipers, 2019

184 Renegades v Heat, 2019

184 Sixers v Stars, today#WBBL06 https://t.co/bP8852jgZ2 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 22, 2020

Most runs from 4s+6s in a WBBL innings Player Runs Balls 4s 6s 4+6 SR Team Opposition Match Date A Gardner 114 52 9 10 96 219.23 Sixers v Stars 9 Dec 2017 AJ Healy 111 52 15 6 96 213.46 Sixers v Stars 22 Nov 2020 SFM Devine 103* 48 10 8 88 214.58 Strikers v Hurricanes 26 Dec 2016 GM Harris 101* 42 13 6 88 240.47 Heat v Stars 19 Dec 2018 L Lee 102* 56 16 3 82 182.14 Stars v Sixers 1 Dec 2018

