Daniil Medvedev won the biggest title of his career so far when he emerged triumphant at the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday.
The Russian world No 4 came from a set down to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in a display of calm grit. It was a remarkable win after being under the pump for large parts of the match but finding a way every time he was down. He had lost to the Austrian at the US Open semi-finals earlier in the season.
Medvedev has now won 10 consecutive matches following his title earlier this month at the Paris Masters and his victory will taste sweet a year after a winless debut in London.
The 24-year-old beat five-time champion Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafael Nadal earlier in the week, becoming the first man to beat all three of the world’s top-ranked players at the season finale.
