Daniil Medvedev won the biggest title of his career so far when he emerged triumphant at the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday.

The Russian world No 4 came from a set down to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in a display of calm grit. It was a remarkable win after being under the pump for large parts of the match but finding a way every time he was down. He had lost to the Austrian at the US Open semi-finals earlier in the season.

Medvedev has now won 10 consecutive matches following his title earlier this month at the Paris Masters and his victory will taste sweet a year after a winless debut in London.

The 24-year-old beat five-time champion Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafael Nadal earlier in the week, becoming the first man to beat all three of the world’s top-ranked players at the season finale.

Here’s a look at the big numbers from his win and how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to the win.

FIRST #NittoATPFinals TITLE!!



The moment @DaniilMedwed defeated Thiem to claim glory in London 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ylthef6311 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 22, 2020

Medvedev is the first player in 13 years to beat the entire top 3 in the same event. Only other 3 players did it in the last 30 years.



Nalbandian Madrid'07: Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

Djokovic Montreal'07: Federer, Nadal & Roddick

Becker Stockholm'94: Sampras, Ivanisevic & Stich — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 22, 2020

Medvedev beat all 3 slam winners of 2020 to win the ATP Finals just like Davydenko did in 2009 — Eggy 🥚 (@TheBoiledEgg) November 22, 2020

Daniil Medvedev:



- Has won seven matches in a row, all against Top 10 players.



- Is the first player to beat the World No.1 (Djokovic), No.2 (Nadal) and No.3 (Thiem) in the same ATP Finals.



- Is the second man in history to win the ATP Finals a year after a winless debut. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) November 22, 2020

In November 2020, @DaniilMedwed went 7-0 against Top-10 players.



From November 2019-October 2020, Medvedev went 0-5 against Top-10 players. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) November 22, 2020

Incredible week from Medvedev. One of the most impressive title runs I've seen here in London for some time. Beats top 3 players in a row for the trophy. Adaptation remains his biggest asset, changing up losing patterns with unconventional but brutally effective tennis. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) November 22, 2020

🇫🇷 PARIS 🇫🇷

- Anderson

- De Minaur

- Schwartzman

- Raonic

- Zverev



🇬🇧 LONDON 🇬🇧

- Zverev

- Djokovic

- Schwartzman

- Nadal

- Thiem



MAD end to 2020 for @DaniilMedwed! pic.twitter.com/Q5206v28D5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 22, 2020

Medvedev is my favorite male player to watch. the stuff this guy can pull off is too good — Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) November 21, 2020

Medvedev live to the Monfils Twitch



Murray:”you didn’t react. Even after the match, your coach it looked like he didn’t give a shit”



Medvedev: “started last year at the Us Open when i had problems with the crowd. I decided I would have been special. Just my style” — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 22, 2020

And 9 consecutive wins for Medvedev since Paris.



Entered that tournament with 6 losses in the previous 8 matches and 0 finals in 2020. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 21, 2020

Medvedev is definitely : The Cat.

Whatever the situation, he always finds a way to fall back on his legs. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) November 22, 2020

🇷🇺 2009 Davydenko 🏆

🇷🇺 2020 Medvedev 🏆



The first & last years of the #NittoATPFinals in London see Russian singles champions! pic.twitter.com/q7EbGxjqhY — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 22, 2020