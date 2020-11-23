India pacer Mohammed Siraj has said that he will continue playing for the nation to fulfil the dreams of his late father and that a conversation with his mother helped him decide to stay back in Australia.

Siraj’s father died on Friday, with the pacer in Australia along with India teammates, in preparation for the upcoming series.

“He was my biggest supporter and it’s a big loss for me. He wished that I should play for India and bring glory to the nation. From here on my mindset is that I will fulfill his dreams. He may not be with me in person but he’ll always be there with me in spirit,” Siraj told bcci.tv.

“I liked how all the team members supported me in this time and didn’t let me feel the pinch of the loss. Virat [Kohli] bhai asked to stay strong and fulfil the dream of my father. He told me that it was important for me to stay strong. His positive words made me feel better.

“I spoke to my mother and she too urged me to stay back, perform well for India and realise my father’s dream.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had said that there was a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family. But the fast bowler had decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had told ABC Grandstand that the teammates were rallying around Siraj and that he performed well in the intra-squad practice match.