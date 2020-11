On the upcoming tour of Australia, India are going to sport retro jerseys during the white-ball leg of the tour.

The four-match Test series begins in Adelaide on December 17, with the Indian team competing in three ODIs and three T20Is prior to that.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on a Twitter account while wearing the retro jersey and it immediately brought back memories of the colours worn by India during the 1992 World Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the new jersey:

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

New Team India jersey... proper throwback to the 1992 World Cup in Australia.



Not sure if it’s only for ODIs or all white-ball cricket. #AusvInd #INDvAUS



Pic credit: @SDhawan25 IG. pic.twitter.com/Dur9azSpXZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 24, 2020

Who called it the cricket team & not Chalta phirta billboards? https://t.co/kiXajfH6RO — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) November 24, 2020

This Jersey was made in MS Paint. https://t.co/hzSnp8ydKO — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 24, 2020

1992 World Cup jersey replica. Perhaps the best Indian jersey ever. Certainly very high recollection that being the first CWC telecast in India at high quality by private TV channels. https://t.co/9woWlFjfhr — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) November 24, 2020

I was so looking forward to the new India kit. Thought nobody could spoil it. But turns out, it is hideous with two huge fonts that overshadow the team's logo. Club teams make better kits these days. This looks pedestrian. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 24, 2020

New Jersey be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/qCCXaNslni — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 24, 2020

Yo! @BCCI you left the collar for some ad placement. Thanks for spoiling the retro Jersey and @BYJUS what a ugly logo — Sai (@sftmumbai) November 24, 2020

1992 jerseys were remembered fondly because a) first time most Indians saw coloured Jerseys, b) they were clean, before sponsors took over all ad spaces....

Now Byjus and MPL (what is that?) look set to ruin that memory — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) November 24, 2020

Absolutely can't wait for Byju's tour of Australia! https://t.co/MtK2mLvH3r — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) November 24, 2020

It's so ugly :/ looks like they're playing for Byju's and not India. https://t.co/Uj0QWS1vzj — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) November 24, 2020

Wow, Back in time, Remembering 1992 - Team India's maiden Men in Blue avatar at the World Cup. And now 28 years later - the jersey to be sported by Kohli & Co this season Down Under. #AUSvsIND Well done to @BCCI go retro @SDhawan25 https://t.co/iJGcgu7CgE pic.twitter.com/i8S9uoV4fZ — Sundar Iyer (@sportsundar) November 24, 2020

About time we start demanding some basic aesthetic standards from BCCI. Those jerseys for IPL teams and Team India are starting to look like Billboards. Just have one kit sponsor on the jersey and limit the size of the logo. You can earn from selling jerseys if you do them right. — cricBC (@cricBC) November 24, 2020

As a content developer, first thing I was taught is to have minimal text for maximum retention. This is a nightmare. https://t.co/pLOJI9XZl0 — Akash Ghosh (@AkashGooner96) November 24, 2020

1992 World Cup colours - barring the usual Pak victory, was a v forgettable affair for us.... https://t.co/g6mB3G9jJd — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) November 24, 2020

There will come a time when the only thing new about a Team's jersey will be the amount of logos and their placement.#changingtimes #AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 24, 2020

I actually loved this version of the jersey, so I’m loving its comeback. Way too many sponsor patches though. It’s like national pride being peddled by hawkers. — Tulsi Achia (Thoul-see; Ach-ai-ah) (@Tulsi_Achia) November 24, 2020