Football icon Diego Maradona died on Wednesday. The former Argentina star had a cardiac arrest at home, BBC reported. He was 60.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country, reported AFP.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

A Diego Maradona moment that will not be forgotten till time exists.



🎦 FIFA #RIPDiegoMaradona pic.twitter.com/UrJNvE5vYT — The Field (@thefield_in) November 25, 2020

The World Cup-winning former Argentine captain had undergone surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull. He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 to mark his 60th birthday at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team’s game.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration.

Tests had revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital. Maradona had been admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues – two of which were potentially fatal – due to his drug and alcohol addictions.

(With AFP inputs)