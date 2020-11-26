India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said there has been confusion and lack of information on the status of Rohit Sharma’s injury, reported PTI.

Rohit was originally left out of all three squads named for the tour of Australia, which became a matter of intense speculation. Soon after, he returned to action towards the end of the Indian Premier League season earlier this month, playing in Mumbai Indians’ last three matches. He was subsequently added to the Test squad.

Rohit hit a match-winning knock of 68 off 50 balls in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals, and has said on more than occasion that his hamstring has felt fine. After the IPL, Rohit underwent strength and conditioning work at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before getting ready to tour Australia. But on Tuesday, it was reported that the BCCI has been informed by NCA that Rohit, along with Ishant, will need more time to get match fit.

Speaking ahead of the One Day International series beginning in Sydney on Friday, Kohli has said he had no idea why his white-ball deputy did not travel with the team to Australia.

“Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable,” Kohli said, as per PTI.

“After that he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game,” the skipper added.

If Rohit’s travel is delayed, a 14-day quarantine in Australia (without training) would all but rule him out of Test series.

The four-Test series, after the day-night opener in Adelaide, will move to Melbourne (December 26 to 30), followed by games in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19). India will be without skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test as he will return home to be there for the birth of his first child.

(More to follow)