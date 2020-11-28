It’s only been one match for them in the Indian Super League but Hyderabad FC are already close to bettering their stats from last season. They’ve already got half the number of wins and one more clean sheet!

But as they prepare to take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, coach Manuel Marquez knows it’s important to build on their 1-0 win against Odisha.

“It’s important to start with the victory. But they (BFC) are a good team. We will play against one of the aspiring teams for the title and it will be a difficult game,” said Marquez.

Liston Colaco impressed for the Nizams coming on as a second-half substitute against Odisha and Marquez hinted the Goa-born could make it to the starting eleven. “There are possibilities of him (Liston) starting after what he did in the previous game. He is an important player for the team,” he said.

Bengaluru come into this game on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw against FC Goa. Coach Carles Cuadrat will be demanding an immediate response from his team after they wasted a two-goal lead in their first game.

“Against Hyderabad, we have another plan and I am sure all the players are important this season,” stated the Bengaluru coach, who added that his side had taken full advantage of six-day preparation period.

The presence of Joao Victor and Odei Onaindia in Hyderabad’s defence and custodian Subrata Paul, who has 27 clean sheets in ISL, will make it difficult for Bengaluru to score. The latter doesn’t have the best scoring record against Hyderabad — they’ve only scored two goals in two games.

“We watched their victory against Odisha and there is no denying, they have a lot of positives. I am expecting a tough game with a team that has a lot to win and not so much to lose. It will be interesting” added Cuadrat.

While the former champions have no injury concerns ahead of the game, Francisco Sandaza will not be available for Hyderabad.